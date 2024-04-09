B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after buying an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after buying an additional 926,531 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Honeywell International by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after buying an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after buying an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.28. 443,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,792. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

