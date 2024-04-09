B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after buying an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,485,000 after purchasing an additional 210,238 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,596,000 after purchasing an additional 124,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $136.02. 402,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,428. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

