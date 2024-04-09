B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 819 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.64. 293,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,025. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.80 and a 12 month high of $151.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.