B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,672,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

International Paper Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IP traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,125. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.74. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.