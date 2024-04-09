PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,321,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.59. 65,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,464. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

