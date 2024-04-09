PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.82. The stock had a trading volume of 251,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,484. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $123.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

