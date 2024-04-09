Tobam Sells 158,535 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tobam lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 158,535 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 2.5% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tobam’s holdings in Newmont were worth $29,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,770.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.97.

Newmont Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NEM traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,683,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,510,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

