Tobam Sells 67,115 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tobam lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,115 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 2.8% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.09% of General Mills worth $32,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in General Mills by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,759,000 after buying an additional 86,916 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in General Mills by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.05. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.13%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

