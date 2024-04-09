Tobam Has $20.88 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.8% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $20,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,336,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

