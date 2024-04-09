SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.2% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $217.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,293,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,109,077. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $218.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.03 and its 200 day moving average is $188.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

