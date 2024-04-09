Hudson Canyon Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.5% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25,990.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $175.71. 49,347,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,265,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

