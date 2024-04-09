Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,769 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.17% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $356,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.5 %

TMO stock traded up $8.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $587.77. 257,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $224.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $524.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

