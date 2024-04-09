Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $344.69 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,305,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,173 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $344,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,930,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,424 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after acquiring an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,174.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,531,381. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782,937. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of -566.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

