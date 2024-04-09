Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stake Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,590,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650,834 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.94% of Royalty Pharma worth $494,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 677,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,610. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

