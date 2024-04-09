Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $487.58 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,416,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260,704 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 10.84% of YETI worth $487,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of YETI by 132.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,340,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of YETI by 144.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,929 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 97.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,517,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,189,000 after purchasing an additional 748,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,302. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.29. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.