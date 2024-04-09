Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Down 4.4%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 65,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 120,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Viant Technology Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

