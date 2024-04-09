Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 4.6% Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.23. 494,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,701,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 41.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

