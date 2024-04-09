Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Up 5.2%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.13. Approximately 225,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 812,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,312.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $135,360.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $40,813.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,195 shares of company stock worth $735,655. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 41,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 581,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

