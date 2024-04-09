Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.34. 36,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 90,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Trading Up 4.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Covey

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $531.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.