Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) were up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 392,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,762,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,697 shares of company stock valued at $134,553. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,680 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,352,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after buying an additional 1,153,615 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 820,587 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

