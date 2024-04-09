Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ DNLI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 146,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,984. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $30,687.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,415.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $30,687.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,415.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $2,307,804. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

