Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) EVP Sells $7,500,130.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $678.28. The stock had a trading volume of 104,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,164. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $778.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $692.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

