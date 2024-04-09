Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) CEO Purchases $348,096.00 in Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CEO Gal Krubiner bought 33,600 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,067.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of PGY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. 1,583,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $659.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 6.67. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.
