Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Insider Buys $104,700.00 in Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) insider Tami Rosen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

PGY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. 1,583,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,340. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 6.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.