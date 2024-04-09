Yahav Yulzari Acquires 60,000 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CRO Yahav Yulzari bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,938.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pagaya Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 6.67. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,713,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,099,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,156 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,436,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PGY
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pagaya Technologies
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.