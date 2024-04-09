Yahav Yulzari Acquires 60,000 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) CRO Yahav Yulzari bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 299,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,938.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 6.67. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,713,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,099,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,156 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,436,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

PGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

