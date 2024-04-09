Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $646.74 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,636,983 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,505 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.52% of HDFC Bank worth $646,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth $3,202,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

HDB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. 694,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,688. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.64. The stock has a market cap of $109.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

