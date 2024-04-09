Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,377,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,190,106 shares.The stock last traded at $3.85 and had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TALK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Talkspace from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Talkspace from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth about $8,973,000. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at $12,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,380 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 522.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,874,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,081,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,383 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

