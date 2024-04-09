Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $753.38 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,753 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Analog Devices worth $753,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 37,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.56.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.