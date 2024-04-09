CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 864,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the previous session’s volume of 104,953 shares.The stock last traded at $4.79 and had previously closed at $4.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

CI&T Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $650.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CI&T by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,471,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,890 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of CI&T by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CI&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 575,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth about $2,568,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth about $2,304,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

