Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.40

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$66.40 and last traded at C$65.83, with a volume of 497256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.77.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

