Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,389,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197,812 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises about 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.12% of Ryanair worth $1,252,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 16.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ryanair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Ryanair by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.18. 157,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,974. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.