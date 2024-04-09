Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 3,373,759 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,768,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373,759 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NU were worth $956,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NU in the first quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NU. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. 6,033,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,273,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.17. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

