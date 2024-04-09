E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,104.99

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1,104.99 and last traded at C$1,104.99, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1,079.01.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,046.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$993.43. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.13.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported C$132.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$335.00 million during the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

E-L Financial Dividend Announcement

E-L Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.75 per share. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.12%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, pooled funds, limited partnerships, and other private and investment companies.

