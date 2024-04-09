Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.10.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.91. 283,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a 200-day moving average of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

