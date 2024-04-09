EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.91

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.91 and last traded at $136.62, with a volume of 167672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.10.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.48.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

