Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after buying an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $718,995,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $127.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $572.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

