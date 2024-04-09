Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000. Broadcom accounts for about 1.3% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after purchasing an additional 794,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,712,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,272 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,819,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,367.52, for a total transaction of $3,418,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,819,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

AVGO stock traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,343.00. 276,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,612. The company has a market capitalization of $622.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,291.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,092.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.