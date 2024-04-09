Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys 13,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Amkor Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 192.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after buying an additional 1,401,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,816,000 after buying an additional 1,300,745 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 309.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 244.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after buying an additional 930,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:AMKR traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 259,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,494. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.