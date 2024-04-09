PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 61,556 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,061. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.