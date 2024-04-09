Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Endava by 194.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 110,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.10. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $81.06.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.07 million. Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endava from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

