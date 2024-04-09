Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires 1,330 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after buying an additional 107,449 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,294 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 693,538 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $40,822,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,746,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

