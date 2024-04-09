Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires 19,900 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Mueller Industries makes up approximately 2.0% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,328,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 47,280 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,328,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,263,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 62,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

