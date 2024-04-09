Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,621,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,160,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $159.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.26.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

