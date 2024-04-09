Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Salesforce by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 57,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 22,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,009 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $4,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,951,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,162,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,179,231.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $4,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,951,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,162,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 903,175 shares of company stock valued at $260,284,196. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $301.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $297.68 and its 200 day moving average is $257.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

