Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Powell Industries by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of POWL stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.36. 50,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $197.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $908,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at $108,168,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,850,830 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

