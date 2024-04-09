Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $300,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,064,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,261,000 after acquiring an additional 748,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,792,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,020,000 after purchasing an additional 268,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,107,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after buying an additional 424,063 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 819,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

