Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 5,700 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $58,006,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 949,869 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,045,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 722,046 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,987,000 after purchasing an additional 578,512 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,604,000 after purchasing an additional 556,363 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. 309,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,257. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSY. William Blair began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Further Reading

