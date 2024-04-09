9,300 Shares in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Stevanato Group by 834.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Stevanato Group by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000.

Stock Performance

NYSE STVN traded down €0.21 ($0.23) on Tuesday, hitting €28.67 ($31.16). 58,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €23.00 ($25.00) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €33.63 ($36.55).

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

