Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.59. 117,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,135. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.25 and a 1-year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

