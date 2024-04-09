PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 878 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFIP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. 15,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,759. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

